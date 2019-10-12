Greek Fest at the Lewisburg Grange Hall this weekend features an array of foods that have taken a dedicated team of volunteers months of planning and preparation.
Mona Karadsheh Soot, the event’s chef, said the volunteers put in the effort to serve nearly 2,000 people food as a way to build bridges between cultures.
“In any Mediterranean culture you show hospitality though food,” she said. “Food brings people together.”
Karadsheh Soot said around 60 to 70 people volunteer at the event and she has a team of five to seven people working in the kitchen starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and today preparing food throughout the event. Planning and preparatory work for the event is a process that requires a month, she said.
Although the event, now in its 16th year, is put on by the St. Anne Orthodox Church to raise funds for the maintenance of the grange hall, Karadsheh Soot said many of their volunteers are not even church members.
She said people volunteer because the event is fun and because they want to show hospitality to the community. And people respond – she said the event draws people from as far as Washington and Southern Oregon.
You have free articles remaining.
Fr. Stephen Soot, St. Anne’s rector and Karadsheh Soot's husband, said the event raises around $30,000 for maintenance of the grange hall, which the church owns and uses for its services. He said churches are always working to help people in need, but putting on the festival gives the church community something unifying to work toward together.
“It gives the church members something to do that’s fun and there’s value in that,” he said.
Greek Fest continues from noon to 6 p.m. today at the grange, located at 6000 NE Elliott Circle, north of Corvallis on Highway 99W. It also includes live music and dancing.
Two entrée dinners are $13 and three entrée dinners are $15; a seven entrée tailgaiter platter with seven entrees is $30. The dinners include Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread. A la carte, to-go items and Greek desserts will also be available. Entrees include braised lamb, braised Moroccan chicken, kifta kebab, pork souvlaki, spanakopita, pasticcio, stuffed grape leaves, including both meat and vegan options, falafel and fasolia. Desserts are available a la carte.
Visit saintannegreekfest.org for more information.