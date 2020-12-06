Greater Corvallis Rotary Club makes holiday craft fair a festive drive-thru tunnel

For the past seven holiday seasons, the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis had held events to let mid-valley kids’ creativity shine.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary members themselves had to get creative for the annual Children’s Holiday Craft Fair to go on.
“Our club is such a club that loves to do events, especially for kids,” said club public relations director Jenny Bouman. After seeing other events canceled throughout the mid-valley or pivoting for a more socially-distanced set up, she said, “I figured, ‘Why can’t we do a drive-thru?’”
So, with the help of Santa Claus and his elves at nearly two dozen sponsoring businesses, club members put together a Holly Jolly Tunnel for parents to drive their kids through Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. At the end, youngsters got to say a socially distanced “hi” to the jolly man himself as well as pick up a bag of goodies and crafts to enjoy in the safety of their own homes.
The five-hour event featured more than 40 rotarian volunteers who danced around in holiday costumes to spread some Christmas cheer. They directed traffic from the parking lot through the fairground’s Solar Building, which was lined with rainbow lights, hand-painted gingerbread houses and some of Santa’s helpers.
And, of course, there was snow. It came from machines, but the kids ddidn't seem to mind.
According to Rotary Club member Mike Corwin, between 400 and 500 kids fill in the Fairgrounds Auditorium each year for the craft fair. This year, the club doubled that capacity and allowed 1,000 people to register for the free event.
Bouman said the capacity was reached from online registrants, but the club put together extra goodie bags for people who drove up with no proof of registration.
Goodie bags included foam and wooden ornament kits, decoratable stuffed animals from the Corvallis Clinic, sticker sheets, candy canes, cookies, hot cocoa packets and more.
The motivation to do a holiday drive-thru came partially from the Pastega Christmas Light Display and Christmas Storybook Land cancellations, among others. The Rotary Club’s Halloween event — which was a similar drive-thru, but with spooky decor and goodie bags — saw more than 525 vehicles and helped set the stage for creating a winter wonderland.
“Halloween was so successful,” Bouman said, “we knew we’d be able to pull this off.”
The club encourages parents who participated in the Holly Jolly Tunnel to take pictures of their kids’ creations and tag the event, which can be found at facebook.com/RotaryChildrensHolidayCraftFair.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
