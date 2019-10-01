Willamette Riverkeeper is seeking volunteers to help remove trash from the Willamette River this weekend.
The 11th annual Great Willamette Cleanup will take place on Saturday at 31 locations along the river, including Corvallis.
On the water, participants in boats will pick up debris between Crystal Lake Boat Ramp and Michael's Landing starting at 8 a.m., while land teams will work at the Crystal Lake Sports Fields, Willamette Park, Avery Park, the BMX park by the Marys River confluence and Sequioa Creek Wet Meadows.
Afterwards, there will be a thank-you celebration for volunteers from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mazama Brewing Big River Restaurant, 101 NW Jackson Ave., including appetizers, a free beverage and raffles.
Organizers will provide tools, gloves, water and instruction. Volunteers who want to work on the water can bring their own boats or reserve a seat in someone else's watercraft. People who want to bring their own boats must register in advance.
Registration information and details about meeting times and locations can be found online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/willamette-riverkeeper-1477897368.