Great people, great products at the Millersburg Farmers Market

Although 95-degree heat kept several vendors from selling at the Aug. 4 Millersburg Farmers Market, customers still came to shop, eat, visit and linger over the offerings.

At the height of the growing season, most of the shoppers were searching for corn, peaches, curlicued English cucumbers and blackberries as big as your thumb, all to be enjoyed that evening. Vendors also offer grass-fed meats, eggs, canned goods, acai bowls, baked goods for both humans and dogs, honey, cotton candy, ice cream, popcorn, shave ice, coffee, cut flowers, herb and flower starts, houseplants and lavender products.

The market is in its first year. The season runs through Aug. 25; hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot of Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE.

“It ended up really nice,” organizer Bethanie Gambardella of Albany said of the market and its setting in the park. The owner of Gambardella Honey Farms had noticed she was delivering more of her honey to Millersburg than to any other town in the area. She got to thinking it would be nice if Millersburg had a farmers market, as the nearest grocery store is several miles away in Albany.

