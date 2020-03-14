Gray whales set to return to Oregon Coast

Thousands of gray whales will migrate north through Oregon’s waters later this month, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast for the annual spring whale watch week, March 21 through 29.

Trained volunteers from the "Whale Watching Spoken Here" program will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at some of the best whale-watching sites on the coast, ready to help visitors spot whales and to answer questions about the animals.

Due to lower volunteer turnout this year, not all sites will be staffed by volunteers or park rangers. Check the whale watch webpage for the latest information and updates before you head to the coast.

A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available on the official event webpage, http://bit.ly/2rIPEMN.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An estimated 25,000 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration north toward Alaska after calving in the warm lagoons near Mexico. Many of the Gray whales will be accompanied by their new calves, born during the winter. The first large groups of whales swim by Oregon in mid-March and the migratory stream typically continues into June.