A gravel bar that washed into Takena Landing during the April floods is no more after Albany city workers had it removed to allow access to the Willamette River.
The project was ahead of schedule on Thursday and finished on Friday.
According to Albany Parks & Recreation Building Maintenance Supervisor Tom Valentino, the city completed permit requirements with the state and the Department of Environmental Quality before beginning the work.
A dam was constructed around the landing and fish were removed from the small area before trucks pulled in and gravel was shoveled out of the water. The gravel was taken to the Knife Rivers pit in Albany.
“The Fire Department couldn’t get their equipment in,” Valentino said of the barrier the gravel bar caused at the boat landing. “This landing is the closest between the two fire stations so they use this a lot.”
The cost of the removal was $50,595 — the lowest quote from the surrounding area. The difference, according to the city, was attributed to local contractor R.L. Reimers having the needed equipment on hand, locally. Because the gravel bar washed in during the floods last spring, the city is applying for reimbursement of the cleanup from Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster funds.