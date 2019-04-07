A Grants Pass woman died late Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5, Oregon State Police reported.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near milepost 216, near Halsey, at about 11:45 p.m. After investigating, officers concluded Brielle Doman, 19, had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and walked into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason. She was hit by a 1999 Toyota Sienna driven by a Springfield woman and sustained fatal injuries. First responders pronounced Doman deceased at the scene.
The State Police, the Halsey Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident.