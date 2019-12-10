Grant will allow drop-in center to hire executive director

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center is about to hire its first paid employee.
The center, which offers homeless individuals and others a safe place to congregate, snacks, mail service and document assistance, employment counseling and help with prescriptions, has been run since its conception on volunteer assistance.
But a grant of $24,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation will allow the center to hire an executive director. Aleita Hass-Holcombe, the volunteer coordinator for the center, said the application deadline is Dec. 20 and the group hopes to make a hire shortly thereafter.
“We are hoping to hire someone full-time,” Hass-Holcombe said. “I personally intend to continue with much of what I do now but will gladly turn over administration tasks like grant writing, keeping track of reporting deadlines etc.”
Hass-Holcombe said the group’s board also will be working with the new hire on long-term planning for the center, which on Thanksgiving Day celebrated its first anniversary on Southwest Fourth Street.
You have free articles remaining.
The grant to the drop-in center was among $124,000 in gifts awarded by the Oregon Community Foundation to nonprofits in Linn and Benton counties. Other grants were:
• $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis to improves services for youth in the 11-14 age with behavioral issues.
• $15,000 to the Greenbelt Land Trust to help pay for a development director who will be charged with diversifying revenue streams and expanding the donor base.
• $25,000 to the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation for construction of the Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services Center in Lebanon. The facility provides treatment services for adults struggling with drug and/or alcohol addictions.
• $40,000 to Trillium Family Services to assist a capital campaign aimed at replacing a building that houses Trillium’s secure adolescent in-patient program. The program services those 14 to 17 with extremely acute mental illnesses.
The local grants were part of the $10 million the Oregon Community Foundation distributed statewide.