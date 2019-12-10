Grant will allow drop-in center to hire executive director

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center is about to hire its first paid employee.

The center, which offers homeless individuals and others a safe place to congregate, snacks, mail service and document assistance, employment counseling and help with prescriptions, has been run since its conception on volunteer assistance.

But a grant of $24,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation will allow the center to hire an executive director. Aleita Hass-Holcombe, the volunteer coordinator for the center, said the application deadline is Dec. 20 and the group hopes to make a hire shortly thereafter.

“We are hoping to hire someone full-time,” Hass-Holcombe said. “I personally intend to continue with much of what I do now but will gladly turn over administration tasks like grant writing, keeping track of reporting deadlines etc.”

Hass-Holcombe said the group’s board also will be working with the new hire on long-term planning for the center, which on Thanksgiving Day celebrated its first anniversary on Southwest Fourth Street.

The grant to the drop-in center was among $124,000 in gifts awarded by the Oregon Community Foundation to nonprofits in Linn and Benton counties. Other grants were: