Grand jury rules use of force justified in fatal shooting

A Marion County grand jury found the use of force by four law enforcement officials, including a Linn County deputy, justified in a Dec. 8 incident that resulted in a fatality near Gates.

Brad Tyler Masters, 27, was killed after a high-speed chase with authorities that ended with the parties trading shots and law enforcement firing 16 rounds. It was later determined that Masters was firing a BB gun.

Oregon State Troopers Caleb Yoder, Michael Iacob and Joseph Sousa and Linn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Rathelegurche were in pursuit of a robbery suspect on Dec. 8. A summary of the findings from the grand jury named Masters as the suspect in the robberies of a Dutch Bros. coffee kiosk and a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Bend and the theft of a vehicle from a Domino's employee.

The Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to the robberies, locating Masters in the stolen vehicle. According to information released on Tuesday, Masters fled the scene, traveling at a high rate of speed towards the Santiam Pass.

Once Masters reached Suttle Lake on Highway 20, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office ended its pursuit and issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Masters and the vehicle.