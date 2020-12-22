Grand jury rules use of force justified in fatal shooting

A Marion County grand jury found the use of force by four law enforcement officials, including a Linn County deputy, justified in a Dec. 8 incident that resulted in a fatality near Gates.
Brad Tyler Masters, 27, was killed after a high-speed chase with authorities that ended with the parties trading shots and law enforcement firing 16 rounds. It was later determined that Masters was firing a BB gun.
Oregon State Troopers Caleb Yoder, Michael Iacob and Joseph Sousa and Linn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Rathelegurche were in pursuit of a robbery suspect on Dec. 8. A summary of the findings from the grand jury named Masters as the suspect in the robberies of a Dutch Bros. coffee kiosk and a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Bend and the theft of a vehicle from a Domino's employee.
The Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to the robberies, locating Masters in the stolen vehicle. According to information released on Tuesday, Masters fled the scene, traveling at a high rate of speed towards the Santiam Pass.
Once Masters reached Suttle Lake on Highway 20, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office ended its pursuit and issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Masters and the vehicle.
Rathelegurche was on patrol between Mill City and Lyons when he was made aware of the alert.
"Deputy Rathelegurche responded despite his limited ability to communicate with other law enforcement agencies due to his radio’s geographic limitations," a statement on the incident read. "He was able to determine the general area of Masters’ location and direction of travel."
Rathelegurche laid out spike strips on Highway 22 to slow the stolen vehicle, which approached his location with a Marion County sheriff's deputy following with lights and sirens.
The spike strips, law enforcement said, did not stop the vehicle and Masters continued to flee as his tires deflated.
"Deputy Rathelegurche pursued Masters for several miles westbound on Highway 22," the statement read. "As they passed Detroit Lake and approached the Big Cliff Dam area, Deputy Rathelegurche learned via radio that three Oregon State Police troopers were at that location."
Another spike strip was laid out and again, law enforcement said, Masters drove over it. This time the vehicle slowed significantly due to tire damage.
All four law enforcement officials followed Masters, giving commands over their loudspeakers for Masters to stop the vehicle.
Several miles east of Gates, law enforcement said, Masters eventually stopped his vehicle perpendicular to the flow of traffic in the westbound lane and continued to flee on foot.
"He exited his vehicle and quickly walked to the center of the roadway," the statement read. "He ignored law enforcement’s commands to 'put your hands up!' Instead, he raised both hands in a shooter stance towards the officers, and then bladed his body, dropping one arm while firing at the officers."
All four officers returned fire, firing 16 rounds and striking Masters three times. No officers were injured.
Masters, the statement said, fell to the ground and did not follow additional commands to show his hands. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The grand jury heard from six witnesses, including officers and detectives who led the investigation and reviewed video, photographs, dispatch recordings and autopsy findings.
During the investigation it was discovered Masters' gun was a BB gun.
“I would like to thank the grand jury for their review of this incident," said Marion County D.A. Paige Clarkson. "Their thoughtful, thorough and careful deliberation in such an important case is essential for our community’s continued confidence in our law enforcement officers."
"But I am most thankful that Troopers Yoder, Iacob, Sousa and Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Rathelegurche were not injured or killed," she continued. "This case highlights the very dangerous work our police officers engage in every day."