Oregon State University has turned to an alumna with a lengthy track record of clinical experience and a reputation for developing innovative collaborations to take the reins of the College of Pharmacy.
Grace Kuo will step in as dean on June 1, the university announced on Friday. She will succeed Mark Leid, who took over as interim dean in July, when he replaced Mark Zabriskie. Leid will return to his role as associate dean for research.
Kuo studied pharmacy at OSU and Oregon Health & Science University, earning her doctor of pharmacy degree from the jointly administered program in 1998 and going on to work as a pharmacist in Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.
Since 2007 she has been at the University of California at San Diego, where she serves as a professor of clinical pharmacy, adjunct professor of family medicine and public health, associate dean for strategic planning and program development and was a founding member of the Halicioglu Data Science Institute.
She is also director of the San Diego Pharmacists and Resource Network and director of the Pharmacogenomics Education Program.
She has developed innovative pharmacist-physician collaborative practices with reimbursement models and helped design medication management practices for primary care and specialty clinics, according to an OSU statement announcing her hire.
In addition to her pharmacy degree, Kuo has a bachelor’s degree in psychobiology from UCLA and another bachelor’s in pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She also holds master’s and doctoral degrees in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.