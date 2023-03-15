Grab your capes. Albany is suiting up for its first-ever Comic Con event, set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave SE.

For lovers of all things nerdy, the day will be filled with comic books, Pokémon cards, anime, Marvel and "Star Wars."

“It’s a family-friendly event for all ages," said Melody Olsen, general manager of Heritage Mall.

There are Comic Con events in Portland and Seattle, but Albany should have its own version of the popular convention, Olsen said.

More than 50 vendors selling memorabilia and collectibles, photo opportunities and costume contests will be spread throughout the mall.

The guest list includes Star Wars Oregon, a nonprofit organization that brings the characters from the franchise to life; and Caesar the No Drama Llama.

All ages are encouraged to dress up and participate in the costume contest at 2 p.m. for a chance to win prizes.

Attendees can watch "Big Hero 6" and "Star Wars: A New Hope" on the big screen at noon and 3 p.m. at Verbatim Church, located in the mall.

The first 100 children ages 4 to 12 to arrive at the event will receive a goodie bag with a costume and treats inside.