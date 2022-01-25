Why Shimanek Bridge restoration is delayed

A decision to restore an aging covered bridge in Linn County was put off a week for more feedback as local officials struggled with not being able to hire the lowest builder for the multimillion-dollar project.

Technically the youngest and longest covered bridge in Linn County, the Shimanek Bridge is in need of repairs ranging from new siding to a new timber truss, according to the Linn County Road Department.

The structure, the fifth to occupy its location on Thomas Creek-Richardson Gap Road, was built in 1966. The aging barn red bridge lying east of the Santiam River is a federally-recognized historical landmark and a popular tourist attraction.

Work to restore the bridge will be paid with federal dollars and a 10% match from Linn County.

The county put out a call for bids to restore the bridge, and on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Linn County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to select one.

The project drew three contractors: Steller J, Marcum & Sons LLC and Legacy Contracting Inc. Legacy, based in Stayton, submitted the lowest bid of around $2.8 million.

The construction company failed to qualify for the project, however, according to Roadmaster Wayne Fink with the Linn County Road Department.

"We operate as a certified local agency, which means we work through the state of Oregon and have received the clearances and allowances to handle contracts, and we follow state contracting rules," Fink said. "Those require all bidders to be pre-qualified and to have current paperwork on file stating that they are capable of handling these types of contracts."

Legacy was not pre-qualified, he said.

Commissioners said Tuesday this development left them with few options but to consider the next lowest bidder on the list, Redmond's Marcum & Sons, which made a bid of around $2.9 million, about $100,000 higher than Legacy's bid.

"The spirit of the process is it's a competitive bid process and the lowest wins," Commissioner and Board Chair Roger Nyquist said. "The ultimate question is, what's the best use of taxpayer funds? Are the contractors getting penalized or are the taxpayers getting penalized?"

Commissioners wondered aloud whether the interested contractors were given ample time to file the appropriate paperwork to qualify for the bidding process. They directed staff to research whether the county could offer its lowest bidder a second chance.

"Should we, did we give them enough time and notification?" Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker asked.

Linn County Administrative Officer Darrin Lane concurred, saying it's in the county's best interests to ensure a fair bidding process.

"We have a set of rules that we have to follow, and the contractors have to follow," Lane said. "If we deviate from that in a situation like this, it creates a situation where we end up opening the door to other protests."

Bids were accepted from Dec. 17 through Jan. 18. Legacy and Marcum & Sons were both unavailable for comment by deadline. There were no protests on file in connection to the process — so far.

Nyquist feared cutting off relationships with the losing bidder. He and Tucker both agreed making a decision was best left for another day.

"Anyone can protest anything," Nyquist said. "It would appear that a number of things raised in this conversation ... not doing them today would be of some assistance to us."

The Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to reschedule a vote to recommend a bidder to next week's meeting. Linn County Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger was absent at Tuesday's meeting.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet again at 9:30 am. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

