The last few summers, Waverly Lake has seen an overgrowth of aquatic vegetation. But the “eyesore” is getting a makeover, including a cleanup and fountain installation.

Summer heat and stagnant water creates a recipe for aquatic overgrowth at Waverly Lake. A film of green muck has been an eyesore over the past few years, said Kim Lyddane, director of parks and recreation.

The last two years have seen a lot of vegetation grow in the water itself during the summertime.

It has not escaped the public's attention, she said. Oh, they've been vocal about it.

“The lake doesn’t look its best,” she acknowledged.

The concern isn't that the vegetation could be harmful; it’s mostly just an aesthetic thing. It's an “eyesore,” Lyddane said.

But after approval of a contract at the Wednesday, May 10 City Council meeting, things may be clearing up. A Centralia, Washington cleaning company, Aquatic Harvesting LLC, has specialty equipment will rid the water of the vegetation, Lyddane said.

The company owns a proprietary software system that can map ponds and lakes to create a unique profile, recommending aeration system placement and a management plan that should meet the specific needs of Waverly Lake, according to a resolution the council approved.

The contract comes after the city’s beautification efforts in November. City Council members approved a $20,000 budget increase to put toward cleanup of Waverly Lake.

An aeration system is also expected to help get the water moving and bring some balance to Waverly Lake, Lyddane said. A fountain will also be placed inside so that the water isn’t as stagnant, she said.

Aquatic harvesting probably won’t be a permanent solution, and the company may need to come back a second year, she said. There are conversations about dredging the lake for longer-term results, she added.

The Parks & Recreation Department expects the company to start the cleanup in July. It shouldn’t be a long process, but the paddle boats may be closed for a few days, she said.

