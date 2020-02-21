3 to speak on 'state of city' in Corvallis

The Corvallis City Club is hosting a noon luncheon Monday on the “state of the city” at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St.
Speaking will be Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss, and Kate Porsche, economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County.
The program is free, but lunch is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Here is a look at other local local government meetings set for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, and will discuss moving forward with its public safety operating levy, getting Public Works cost updates and hearing updates on Maple Lawn Preschool and development code amendments.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Oregon State University Campus Operations building, 850 SW 35th St.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors are scheduled to approve the 2020 strategic plan, appoint the 2020-21 budget officer, discuss an urban growth management agreement and hear a request for a reimbursement district from the Boulevard Apartments.
• The Philomath City Council, Planning commission and Project Advisory Committee meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall to kick off a comprehensive plan update.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. at the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include updates on the Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, the Policy Oversight Committee and the county logo redesign, as well as information-sharing from the commissioners and the county administrator.
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The board will hear an update on land development code audit response work and hear presentations from nonprofits seeking Community Development Block Grant funding.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE, and will discuss strategic planning and the meeting time.
• Oregon State University and the Corvallis Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board are co-hosting a workshop on the university’s transportation demand management plan. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the commons at Corvallis High School and is designed to help inform strategies to reduce drive-alone trips to campus. The main activity will be the playing of a board game on OSU transportation and parking issues.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall and will discuss walking events, citizen advisory group training and the Parks and Recreation Department master plan.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will hear a presentation from Jackson Street Youth Services, Latinx census engagement and upcoming events.
Wednesday
• The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the community center behind the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., in Corvallis. On the agenda are an overview of the bylaws values, a presentation on the spectrum of housing options and resources and a work group discussion.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. The board is scheduled to finish hearing requests for Community Development Block Grant and Affordable Housing Construction Excise Tax funding and then deliberate on the requests.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., and will hear a presentation from OSU faculty and graduate students and discuss its annual city watershed tour and work plan.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors will hold public hearing on FireMed membership fees and increasing sewer and water in lieu of franchise fees. Also, councilors will forward a renewal of their levy to the May 19 ballot. The five-year levy, which will cost property owner $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value, will pay for ambulance, fire and police operations.
Thursday
• The Albany Council Audit Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall and will hear the fiscal year 2018-19 auditor’s report and an audit on the transient lodging tax.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, and will review events from the Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday and an application from the International Moms group.
• A kickoff event for the South Corvallis Area plan is set for 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School gym, 110 SE Alexander Ave.
