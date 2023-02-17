The city that prides itself on linking agriculture and industry may very well swap agriculture for industry.

More than 100 Linn County residents packed the Linn County Fair and Expo Center Thursday evening, Feb.16 to hear from the company that will most likely set up shop in Millersburg if the contested land swap goes through.

The city of Millersburg is seeking to swap 167 acres of what leaders consider less-than-ideal farmland for 163 acres of high-quality farmland outside city limits with hopes of building it out as an industrial center.

Many Millersburg and Linn County residents alike take issue with the swap, maintaining that the desired property — currently a hazelnut orchard on Conser Road — ought to remain prime farmland and not house an operation that could negatively impact the surrounding agricultural community.

However, the European tissue paper company, Sofidel, has its eyes on Millersburg for its next U.S. location for wholesale and production. The sustainability-focused Italian company makes paper for hygienic and domestic use, including tissues, toilet paper, napkins and paper towels.

Established in 1966, Sofidel is in 13 countries and has eight U.S. locations, none in the Pacific Northwest, hence the interest in the mid-Willamette Valley.

CEO Luigi Lazzareschi said Millersburg is the optimal location for Sofidel given its proximity to the Interstate 5 corridor, railway connection and newly completed intermodal center, as well as a local workforce with a manufacturing background, nearby colleges and overall quality of life in the state.

The new property is valued at $200 million and would employ 70 to 90 people to start, Lazzareschi said. In time, there is potential to hire as many as 1,000 people.

Sofidel's facilities would be situated 700 feet from Conser Road, which would minimize noise impacts on neighbors, an issue raised the Thursday meeting.

“The noise you are going to hear from the road is like a person whispering,” Lazzareschi said.

Emissions in general will be very low, he said, adding that the company has experienced no issues with noise or smell at other locations.

Another topic of concern among residents was how the water will be recycled and if it will be discharged back into the river.

Lazzareschi said the water will be continuously reused, and he is unsure whether they will dump it back into the river, although it is an option.

The timeline for getting the project up and running would be two years from getting the green light, he said.

A couple of residents, including Dave Nofziger, who farms within a half-mile of the desired property, asked about the traffic that might ensue if the company were to employ as many people as Lazzareschi indicated.

Millersburg City Engineer Janelle Booth stepped in and said the city will create a new road, Transition Parkway, for commuters to use to and from work. Additionally, the city would conduct a traffic study to analyze strategies that could help avoid congestion on the roads.

There have been four public hearings about the land swap. During the last hearing on Jan. 24, the Linn County Board of Commissioners heard comments for and against the swap. The board decided to continue to receive public comments through Feb. 7.

The commissioners will reconvene the public hearing with an anticipated decision at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

