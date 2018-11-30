The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with the session opening with a public hearing on a proposal to change a street name for the Ponderosa Ridge subdivision.
The subdivision, which calls for about 275 single-family homes in two phases on land in northwest Corvallis, already has been approved. Monday’s hearing only affects the naming of one of the streets in the development.
The hearing is required because the original plans for the street grid called for the quarter-mile east-west stub street that will connect Ponderosa Ridge to the Suncrest development to be called Northwest Deer Run Street. That name creates a problem for the Corvallis Fire Department because the north-south street coming into the development from Northwest Ponderosa Avenue also is called Northwest Deer Run.
Having a north-south and an east-west street with the same name could be confusing for first-responders, according to the Fire Department.
Ponderosa Ridge developers have suggested Northwest Stag Run Place as a substitute name, although some community members have come forward to recommend that the city consider a name that reflects the tribal heritage of the land.
One of the community members, Dave Eckert, said he wanted to “raise the level of discussion about who provides the names for our public streets. To me, names matter and help to define who we are — our sense of purpose and place. A secondary reason that interests me is to see greater acknowledgement and honoring of the Kalapuya people who have lived here and tended these lands for thousands of years and are still here.”
Eckert noted that Chepenefa Springs Park along Northwest 29th Street and Dunawi Creek, which runs from Bald Hill to the Marys River already have Kalapuya names and “we have a great opportunity here, which I hope we do not squander on yet another suburban-sounding settler name. I urge the city to step up to the plate and do the right thing.”
Eckert has received support for his suggestion from Bill O’Connor. Both community members sent emails to the city requesting consideration of a tribal name.
The staff report compiled by Community Development Director Paul Bilotta indicates that the proposal from the Ponderosa Ridge developer conforms with council policy on street names. Bilotta noted that the city attorney’s office has recommended that if the council wants to look at different names, it should continue the hearing to allow other names to be presented at a future council session.
Public hearings to review a street name change are rare in Corvallis, said Jared Voice, senior planner in the city’s development services division. The last such change that went before the council was in 2013 when the north-south segment of Southeast Park Avenue near Willamette Park was changed to Southeast Heron View Street.
The Park-Heron change also was made at the request of the Corvallis Fire Department because Park Avenue also had an east-west segment.