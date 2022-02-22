Sweet Home's city manager is out, reasons unclear

Christy Wurster will once again serve as Sweet Home's new city manager, replacing outgoing city manager Ray Towry, whose departure raises more questions than answers.

Towry, former Community Services director for the Washington city of Ephrata and past president of the Grant County Economic Development Council, was hired as Sweet Home's city manager in November 2016.

His separation from the city was unanimously approved by the Sweet Home City Council during a meeting on Friday night, Feb. 18.

The City Council's decision to release Towry from his contract came after an hourlong executive session open only to the media.

The terms of Towry's separation agreement with the city will see him collect up to nine months base pay or until he is employed. Towry signed the agreement on Friday.

He will also collect $1,893.30 per month in health insurance premiums for up to nine months or until he enrolls in another health plan.

Included in Towry's separation agreement are stipulations that he forfeit all future claims against the city of Sweet Home. He must also refrain from publicly criticizing the city, its officials, staff or his successor.

Towry could not be reached for comment on his departure.

Less than a year on the job, Towry received glowing reviews and again in 2020. Per his separation agreement, Towry will receive a letter of reference from Sweet Home Mayor Greg Mahler available to inquiring employers.

Mahler and city councilors offered no comment on Friday about the reason for Towry's exit.

Wurster is the former operations and member engagement director for the League of Oregon Cities and the former city manager of Silverton. She also served as the interim city manager for Sweet Home in 2016.

She again will serve as Sweet Home's city manager on a temporary basis as the city searches for permanent candidates.

Wurster grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where she began her career working for the city's community development department. Based in Albany, she works for a consulting firm which helps recruit city managers around Oregon.

"[Sweet Home] is just a great place to live and work," Wurster said. "When the opportunity arose, I was excited about helping the community through their transition."

The city will employ Wurster full-time at a rate of $72.12 per hour under an at-will contract, which it may terminate at any time. Her contract runs from Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Aug. 22.

Wurster will not enroll in the city's health insurance plan but will otherwise receive the same benefits as any other city manager.

Per her contract, Wurster may pursue outside work which does not conflict with her official duties to the city.

Wurster said her top priorities will be preparing Sweet Home's next fiscal budget and facilitating the city's infrastructure projects, which includes a homeless camp site on the former Sweet Home mill property.

Wurster was scheduled to sign her contract during the Sweet Home City Council's Tuesday Feb. 22 meeting.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

