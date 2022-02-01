Sweet Home mill auction draws bids

The sale of Sweet Home's abandoned mill site may come down to two bidders, Linn County officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Once owned by Weyerhauser/Willamette Industries, the 154-acre site has sat abandoned for decades. After years of mismanagement and amassing a wealth of back taxes, the mill was bought in 2010 by Linn County through foreclosure.

Environmental red flags — everything from soil contamination to asbestos buildup — have pushed Linn County to sell the property. Following months of heated debates, Linn County officials, with blessings from Sweet Home leaders who want to see the property developed, agreed to put the mill up for auction late last year.

Linn County Real Property Program Manager Rachel Adamec told commissioners on Tuesday that two companies have submitted bids for the mill.

Sweet Home Real Estate Restorations LLC, Adamec said, made a bid of $800,000 and Sweet Home Mill Site LLC made a bid of $450,000.

These offers are much lower than those generated in a separate process, known as a request for proposals, conducted last year. In that process, four companies submitted preliminary proposals. Two bids of the bids hovered around the $1 million mark: Mt. Angel-based T.S. West and developer Scott Lepman's offers of $1.2 million and $950,000 respectively.

Neither has participated in the more recent auction.

Owned by developer Josh Victor, Sweet Home Restorations proposed turning the mill site into a hub for breweries, restaurants and homes accessible to the Oregon Jamboree.

At this state in the bidding process, according to Adamec, bids only required dollar amounts and proof of funding. Other documentation will be required and filed later in the process.

"The only requirements were the form and a letter stating they have the means to pay them out," Adamec said. "The other paperwork is not something that was requested nor should it be taken into account."

Linn County Commissioner and Board Chair Roger Nyquist said he expects the bid process to be slow. The board, he said, should take its time to ensure the county passes the mill to the right owner.

"You need to be very careful. The process we're about to go through is not unlike the process we have here with the road department," he said, referring to the recent selection of the second-lowest bid to a contractor to repair the Shimanek Bridge.

Adamec said both Sweet Home bids are under review by legal counsel and she expects to recommend a bidder to Linn County commissioners next week.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to meet again at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

