Just over three months into his first term as Corvallis Councilor for Ward 9, Andrew Struthers is looking to find better ways to communicate with constituents.
Struthers held his first ward meeting Wednesday night at Osborn Aquatic Center. Turnout was light, with participation maxing out at about 10, counting Struthers and a reporter. One of the challenges for Struthers is that there is no city building in his northeast Corvallis ward. So the meeting was held in Ward 6 at Osborn.
“I have no agenda,” Struthers told the group. “I’m only here to listen and bring your voices back to the council.”
Struthers, a monthly regular at the Saturday “government comment corner” sessions at the library, is planning to put together a newsletter that he will distribute to Ward 9 residents. He also has a personal calendar tool that allows residents to schedule meetings with him. Take a look at https://calendly.com/councilorstruthers. Struthers is the lone Corvallis councilor to offer such access.
“I want to be more out there in the public,” he said. “I’m trying to use technology to help me be a voice for the ward.”
Attendees agreed on the need for a greater information flow, with some suggesting working with the Corvallis School District on the possible use of Wilson Elementary School or Cheldelin Middle School for ward gatherings and other community meetings. Using city-sponsored National Night Out in August also was suggested.
Most of those participating had ward-specific issues that they wanted to discuss. Among the topics were:
• What will the recently passed Corvallis School District facilities bond mean for Wilson and Cheldelin, Ward 9’s schools?
• What can be done about speeding, particularly on Northwest Satinwood Drive.
• How will expansions plans for Samaritan Regional Medical Center affect the ward?
• What will happen with the Pastega property at Walnut and Belvue? The 11.1-acre property was rezoned in 2016 from general industrial to a combination of mixed use and RS-6, or low-density housing. Last summer the site was briefly considered for a homeless shelter and other social services. Now, the property might be rezoned again, with a storage facility a likely outcome for at least half of the site.
Attendees also brought up topics with a wider focus, including homelessness and the recent floods that closed the Willamette River bridges. Struthers patiently explained how the city-county Housing Opportunities Action Council is changing to a group called the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Council, or HOPE, which will be operated under Benton County jurisdiction.
Rocio Munoz, who lives on Satinwood, noted that the homeless challenges goes beyond shelters.
“We need to look at housing opportunities for those who are doubling up,” she said. “They are invisible. There are more than 200 homeless students in the Corvallis School District. We’re in this with you. I have a fourth grader and a kindergartner. We’re here for the long haul. There are lots of ideas here and we need to pick up on some of them.”