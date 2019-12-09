State needs more resources for local mental health treatment

Reforms to Oregon's system for dealing with those unfit to stand trial aren't working as planned, with judges challenged to find local treatment options for those they used to send to the Oregon State Hospital.

As a result, the state hospital has not seen a significant reduction in the number of patients needing hospital-level care. And mental health advocates say legislation passed earlier this year inappropriately left in place language that continues to stigmatize those needing public help.

In recent years, Oregon judges have sent more and more patients to the state hospital for treatment to regain competency to help in their own defense against criminal charges. From 2017 to 2018 there was a 15 percent increase in patients sent to the facility, from 610 to 719. So far in 2019 there have been 633 patients found unfit to stand trial sent to the state hospital.

Under legislation passed this year, judges were asked to find local treatment for those deemed unfit to stand trial, reserving hospital-level care for those found to be dangerous to themselves or others.

In the 12 months leading up to SB 24, the state hospital received on average 59 “aid and assist” patients per month. In the four months following SB 24’s passage, the hospital received an average of 54 per month.