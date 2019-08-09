A South Corvallis community meeting is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.
On hand will be Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan, Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, Corvallis School District representatives and Dave Busby of the Corvallis Fire Department.
At 6 p.m. school district officials will discuss the plans to replace Lincoln. Construction is set to begin in June 2020.
At 7 p.m. Busby, the city’s emergency planning manager, will offer a presentation on emergency preparedness and neighborhood resiliency.
In other public meetings in the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Willamette Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will discuss the economic opportunity grant program.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will appoint a new councilor, act on a winery application put forth by Marcotte Distilling and discuss water rates for low-income residents.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. Commissioners are scheduled to review first-time youth wage agreements involving the A&W Restaurant, Bodlovic Insurance Financial Services and Malpass Farms.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Four public hearings are on the agenda for the commission, which did not meet last month because of a lack of a quorum.
The four hearings will cover a demolition permit application for the Henkle House at 502 NW Second Street, construction of a new garage at the C.A. and Grace Taylor Home, 804 SW Fifth St., a request to alter the doors on property at 720 SW Fourth St. and an application to add new windows and parking to the Potter House at 2727 NW Jackson St.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room. Board members will receive an update from Public Works and the Oregon Department of Transportation on replacement plans for the Van Buren Bridge and discuss aerial fire access issues.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors are scheduled to set new prices for burglary and robbery alarm permits as well as false alarm fees.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room. The board is scheduled to continue its discussion of how to recommend that the city spend $100,000 budgeted for climate action work.