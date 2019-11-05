Paul Shaffer is the new councilor for Ward 7.
Shaffer, a retired technical and policy analyst, scored a runaway victory in Tuesday night’s special election. He polled 53.20% of the votes to easily triumph in a five-candidate field.
Susan Walenza, a retired teacher, was second with 16.32%. Brad Longman, a program manager for a global malaria initiative, was third at 16.09, with small-business owner and wage worker Lucas Letelier fourth at 10.98 and semi-retired minister and social worker Linda Gearhart fifth with 3.11%.
Shaffer replaces Bill Glassmire, who resigned Aug. 5 from the northwest Corvallis ward for health reasons after suffering serious injuries in a July 10 bicycle incident. Glassmire was in his third term.
Because the seat is vacant, Shaffer will start work immediately. He will participate in Thursday’s council work session and be sworn in by Municipal Judge Chris Dunfeld at the Nov. 18 council meeting.
“I’m pretty happy right now,” Shaffer said. “I’m stunned by the margin. I did not expect something that big. I’ll take it. It’s an endorsement of things I ran on, so I feel real good about it.”
Shaffer also complimented his fellow candidates, noting that “we had five very different candidates, we had good discussions and debates and the process made me a better candidate because I had to think more about what I was saying.
"It was an interesting ride. I walked the whole ward, knocked on a lot of doors and passed our fliers. I learned a lot doing that, and I think my connections in the community served me pretty well.
“Now the hard work begins and I think I’m ready to do it. I have big shoes to fill after Bill, but I also appreciate the trust the voters showed in me and I will work by butt off to justify that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The field in the special election was the most crowded in at least 20 years. Benton County election archives show that no Corvallis council race since at least 2000 has included this many candidates. Six council races have been conducted with three candidates, most recently the 2018 Ward 3 race in which incumbent Hyatt Lytle won re-election in the South Corvallis precinct against Rachell Hoffman and Mika Goodwin.
Other recent three-person races include:
2014, Ward 8: Frank Hann defeated Carl Price and Tracey Yee.
2012, Ward 7: Bruce Sorte defeated John Detweiler and Paul Woods.
2002, Ward 1: Vicki McRoberts defeated James Ward and David Wester.
2002, Ward 8: Betty Griffiths defeated Judy Corwin and Bjorn Warloe.
2000, Ward 5: Rob Gandara defeated Jerry Larson and Janet Ranzoni.
Technically, there were three candidates on the Ward 5 ballot in 2012, but candidate Anthony Stumbo withdrew after the ballots were printed because he moved out of the district. Mike Beilstein won re-election inthe race, which also included Kenny Davidson.
Shaffer’s election restores the council to its full complement of nine councilors. The gender mix remains the same as when Glassmire was serving, with five women and four men.