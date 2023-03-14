Albany is charting out the east side of town with a plan that looks decades in the future.

But for some who live east of Interstate 5 — especially those who live just outside city limits — news of the plan sounded an alarm and generated discontent with a whole other city plan, the one that decides where future streets will go.

The Albany Planning Commission took a look at the city's big vision on Monday, March 13. It was expected to decide whether to recommend the City Council — which has the final say — approve the ambitious plan. Instead members put off the vote until their next meeting.

East Albany plan

Encompassing 2,800 acres, the East Albany plan lays a sort of blueprint for future development, everything from housing to commercial developments along the area’s creeks and wetlands.

The plan is two years in the making and looks at land within the city’s established urban growth boundary, a line just outside city boundaries and drawn on planning maps to designate where a city expects to grow in about 20 years.

Some of the plan’s goals are to have more diverse connected neighborhoods, greenways and centers of businesses and services close to where people can work.

The idea is to connect East Albany with he rest of Albany as development occurs, city senior planner Anne Catlin said. Its plan is one that looks into the future.

The Planning Commission first asked supporters of the plan to speak. There was none. Then those were opposed got their chance.

Communication

Ten members of the public, many who live on Spicer Drive, told the Planning Commission on Monday they're concerned about what that future could mean for them.

They were especially upset that the city failed to communicate with them, even if they're not technically residents of the city. Some had learned of the project through letters others received or Facebook posts.

Those that were directly affected were notified personally, city staff said. But others who felt impacted didn't get the news.

City staff confirmed there were issues in communication — although the letters had been sent, hold-ups in the postal service meant many postcards were unable to reach property owners. City staff apologized for the hiccup.

Although there had been other attempts to get the word out — social media, open houses and surveys — not everyone was able to be reached, Community Development Director Matthew Ruettgers said.

Land

For LaCreshia Mote, living off her own land, raising animals and using their own well to drink water has provided all the amenities she and her family would ever need. Conversely, being connected to the city doesn’t offer her anything, she said.

“It will completely ruin our way of life,” she said. “We will be forced to sell if we are within city limits.”

There are a lot of misconceptions about the East Albany plan, Ruettgers said.

"The biggest misconception we've had is folks thinking we are annexing them into the city," he said.

Much of the land in East Albany is outside city limits. Over time these areas are expected to be annexed by property owners who are interested, according to the draft plan.

He wanted to be clear that the plan is not taking existing property that lies in the urban growth boundary and making it a part of the city.

Annexation is a process that involves the owner of the property applying to be a part of the city and has certain requirements, he said.

There are instances in which the city could annex a property involuntarily, but that would require a vote on the ballot. This is not common in Albany, he added.

Other concerns raised include increased traffic, crime and overall loss of the area's rural nature.

Transportation

A roundabout planned where Jeff Hanson lives on Spicer means he would lose some of his driveway, he said. The traffic feature will impact others, including VFW Post 584.

Post Commander Mark Lamberty said the construction of the roundabout and the extension of another road would pave over property the group uses to host social gatherings, like picnics.

"It will completely take away that opportunity from us," Lamberty said.

But Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish said these plans aren't new, that the East Albany plan incorporates plans already on the books for transportation in the area since 2010.

Called the Transportation Systems Plan, it serves as an approximation, just like the East Albany plan does, Ruettgers said. He acknowledged that some residents may have only recently learned of it via the East Albany plan.

Later this year, the transportation plan is expected to be updated, and that would be the appropriate time to raise concerns about the roundabout, street extensions and other proposals, Irish said.

Although there were quite a few remarks against the plan, Ruettgers felt good about the meeting, he shared in an interview after.

Answering the public's questions is part of being a public servant, he said.

Ruettgers said he wants to communicate the message that this “isn’t the point of no return” in the planning process and wants people to be able to come talk to members of city staff to address their concerns.

"It's an opportunity to learn," he said.

Decisions

After hearing public comments, some members of the Planning Commission felt “uncomfortable” making a decision that night.

“We should realize plans of this magnitude take awhile. Inevitably there will be conflicts,” Commissioner Bill Ryals said.

In the end, the commission decided to hold off on decision making until the next meeting, which would be time for deliberation only, with no new testimonies from the public.

A public hearing on the adoption of the East Albany plan is slated for April 12 during the City Council meeting.

Related stories: