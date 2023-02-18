Albany’s waterfront project, the largest project the city has seen, with the price tag on the renovations of Monteith Riverpark recently finalized.

City leaders approved the guaranteed maximum price, at $8.4 million, for construction of Monteith Park and the Dave Clark Riverfront Path last week during a meeting of the Albany Revitalization Agency.

The contractor for the project, Salem-based K & E Excavating, will have another price guarantee in April, estimated economic development manager, Seth Sherry.

The construction fits into a larger plan for Albany’s $15 million dollar waterfront project that was approved back in November 2021.

Features include a new stage to accommodate larger acts at the park for summer concerts, a new playground, a splash pad and changes to Water Avenue to make it more accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

The project is the “single largest the city has ever seen,” Sherry said.

The primary funding of the project comes from tax increment finance, Sherry said in an interview after the Wednesday, Feb. 15 meeting. What that means is that, as redevelopment within the agency's boundaries spurs higher property values, instead of those additional taxes being distributed among various taxing agencies, they are used to pay back the initial investment.

Other funds come from grants, he added.

Tree removal

Earlier this month, some Albany residents expressed concern over the removal of 84 trees in and around Monteith Riverpark. The reason for their removal was cited as disease prone or needed to make way for the project.

The sight of nearly all the trees in the park marked with a pink “X” made Albany residents emotional, several said in previous interviews and letters to the editor.

Since the marking of the trees, Sherry said those who had concerns were addressed in City Council, and more information was made available online on the project’s website, updated last Friday Feb. 10.

Of the 870 trees that were surveyed in the project area, 84 will be removed by month’s end. The trees are located along the riverbank, the 15 blocks along Water Avenue to Main Street, not just the park, the response reads.

The trees were identified for removal because they are dead or dying, creating potentially unsafe conditions for pedestrians, according to the arborists' report.

Of the 84 trees being removed, 20 are rated as being in good condition. One is native species to the area, according to information at the webpage.

Three thousand new plantings are expected to take the place of the felled trees.

“This includes 22 new trees planted in the park area, 23 new native trees planted for bank restoration along the river, and 25 new trees along the Water Avenue right-of-way, where there is currently little shade and even fewer trees,” according to the webpage.

Going forward

Construction is expected to start next month once the trees are removed, with a goal of a November end date for the work at Monteith Riverpark.

Right now, the river is separated from downtown by parking lots and railroad tracks. But soon, the city will be more connected to the rivers and added features.

For city staff, it’s an exciting time to see something essentially 20 years in the making come together.

The features were chosen by the community, Sherry said.

“It’s a manifestation of community input for 20 years. It’s exciting to see the community vision come to light,” he said.

