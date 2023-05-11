After an unusual 1 1/2 hours of testimony, Lebanon elected officials punted selecting a place where police can move unhoused people from public property.

Residents and business owners told the City Council they were afraid of the people they see camping near one potential site behind a Dollar Tree south of downtown.

“It’s not fun going back out there to ask them for our carts back,” said Chantelle Sellers, a store employee.

Lebanon is among cities across the state attempting to return to local police the power to remove people from camping spots on sidewalks and parks ahead of a July 1 deadline.

After that date, the state may begin enforcing a law that codifies an appellate court decision that says removing homeless individuals from public rights of way when there are not enough local shelter beds to accommodate them is cruel and unusual punishment.

But Mayor Kenneth Jackola said designating a sleeping site is not the solution he wants to hear.

"That opens up everything or the state to come in and say, 'Well, they can go wherever they want, whenever they want,' and I don't think anybody wants that," Jackola said.

Tenants and property owners from nearby apartments and businesses said their property has been vandalized or belongings stolen. They blame people who camp at a city-owned property on Division Way.

More than 80 crammed into Santiam Travel Station on Wednesday, May 10, lining the walls of the usually sparsely attended meeting hall.

Mary Vanover said she believes it was unhoused people who cut the fences at her commercial property. She said people from a nearby camp tried to take equipment from the site where AB Hinderlie Construction is based.

“They tried to steal a trailer from one of my tenants, but they couldn’t get the hole big enough,” she said.

Local governments across the region are scrambling to figure out how to address a ballooning number of unhoused people in light of a decision, out of Idaho but impacting all western states in the U.S. Court of Appeals' Ninth Circuit, which prevents police from enforcing anti-camping ordinances if there is an insufficient number of shelter beds available.

The case was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear it, making it law in the West. A second case, out of Grants Pass, reinforced the ruling.

As of July, Oregon requires local governments to consider all people in their communities when dictating where someone can sleep or stay out of the cold and rain. That includes people who don’t have shelter.

By designating a site where police can tell a camper to move, a city effectively is able to restrict where people can sleep in public rights of way.

Lebanon city staff identified five potential sites, but each had downsides — too close to traffic, too far from downtown, or on the sidewalk in front of City Hall.

Residents said they were concerned the Division Way site, a median where homeless individuals currently congregate, puts residents at Park Manor Apartments in close proximity to people who they said they believe have machetes and threaten local tenants.

Sydney Lanz told councilors she is more worried about her safety than how conveniently people can access a designated sleeping site.

With her front door in view of the site, “it’s inconvenient for me to come home with my 2-year-old daughter and not feel safe,” Lanz said.

Numbers demonstrating police response or reported crimes at nearby apartments were not immediately available.

Some told councilors they didn't understand why the council is choosing to relocate people who are unhoused rather than fund addiction or mental health services.

Lebanon does not budget for providing mental health or addiction services like those found at shelters with beds, a caseworker, showers and storage for belongings.

"Those are very, very expensive operations, millions of dollars on an annualized basis, and we just don't have the resources to provide that level of service," City Manager Nancy Brewer said. "And we don't see any money coming from the state to do that either."

The city's proposal to designate a site does not include a plan to staff it, but city employees would pick up trash and lay down bark mulch at the property after Lebanon closes the site each morning at 7 a.m.

Lebanon would pay about $3,600 each year for cost of a portable toilet and handwashing station.

Councilor Dave Workman verified that any site selected by the city simply gives police the power to remove campers.

"We're not trying to solve homelessness," Workman said.

"That's correct," Brewer said.

Kandyce Williams, a coordinator at Second Chance shelter in Albany, recommended the city manage whatever site it picks — to staff the lot with someone who ensures sleepers aren't carrying in substances like alcohol and drugs.

She also reminded the council that there is no one solution to moving people into permanent housing. Homelessness includes people with no access to affordable housing, those in mental health crisis and veterans, she said.

"There is a wide range of people and they are all people experiencing homelessness," Williams said.

The council plans to revisit the issue next month.