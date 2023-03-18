In East Albany, a vacant patch of land originally envisioned as housing may soon instead be a park.

The city is eyeing 1.85 acres of undeveloped land between Meadow Ridge School and Timber Ridge School for what could be the site of "Meadow Ridge Park," as it would be known.

The proposed park, scheduled to come before the city's Hearings Board this week for approval, is filling a need, Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said.

The east side of the city is a bit of “a park desert,” Lyddane said.

Of course, there’s Timber Linn Memorial Park, a local and regional attraction, as home to the Northwest Art and Air Festival and the temporary new home of River Rhythms. But other than that, there aren’t a lot of places with features for kids to play outdoors, she said.

The space currently borders a wetland and would be easily accessible to school children nearby. It’s hoped that the space can be used for field trips to accompany studies in the classroom, Lyddane said.

“We want kiddos to have a safe space next to school, and a park is very much needed in this area,” she said.

The plan is to “preserve some rural beauty” of the area, she said. Which includes not infringing upon the bordering wetlands but also applies to the design of the park’s features.

Those features include rock formations to climb and log structures to climb, balance and play on, Lyddane said.

There is also a proposed rock feature with a nook that might serve as an area for kids who want to still be part of the action but may have sensory sensitivity or just want a more quiet spot to hang out.

The idea is to have features that blend into the natural surroundings. It won’t look like a traditional playground apart from the swings, she said.

“It’s really beautiful there, so we wanted to add nature playgrounds,” Lyddane said.

The $1.6 million project is 15 years in the making, Lyddane said. The costs will almost be completely covered by system development charges, which are fees the developers pay to cover the cost infrastructure future residents will use, she said.

If approved, Meadow Ridge Park should begin construction in July with a September end date.

A public hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in Council Chambers, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.

