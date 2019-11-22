SALEM — State police ended a protest and occupation of Gov. Kate Brown’s office Thursday night by arresting 21 people, according to protesters.
They were part of a group of demonstrators who filled the governor’s ceremonial office Thursday afternoon to show their opposition to a liquefied natural gas project in Coos Bay called Jordan Cove, which includes plans for a gas pipeline running across 229 miles of Oregon landscape, from the border town of Malin east of Klamath Falls to Coos Bay.
Proponents say the project would be an economic boon for Coos County while environmentalists say the risks to Oregon’s environment are significant.
The protest started with hundreds on the Capitol steps before moving inside to the rotunda and then to Brown’s office, on the second floor.
Brown wasn’t in the office at the time but did talk to protesters by phone. Later in the evening, she returned and talked with those occupying her office.
Thomas Joseph, a leader of the sit-in, said that around 9:30 p.m., the Oregon State Police ordered about 65 protesters to disperse.
At that time many of those remaining packed up and left the Capitol, but 21 individuals stayed to be arrested by state troopers.
Among the arrested were Sally Malitz, 72, of Corvallis; Eric Howanietz, 38, of Eugene; Kelly Campbell, 47, of Portland; Derek De Forest Pyle, 28, of Ashland; Rianna Koppel, 31, of Talent; Simone Crowe, 31, of Portland; Jonathan Major, 42, of Jacksonville; Kayla Starr, 78, of Talent; Domyo Burk, 48, of Beaverton; Sofia Jokela, 28, of Milwaukie; Tyee Williams, 22, of Eugene; Emma Rohwer, 40, of Klamath Falls; Shawn Creeden, 38, of Portland; Stephen Dear, 55, of Elmira; Guy Berliner, 49, of Portland; Sandy Lyons, 72, of Days Creek; May Wallace, 69, of California; Diane Rempe, 53, of Portland; Dineen Orourke, 24, of Portland; Samuel Yergler, 34, of Eugene; and Henry Jokela, 25, of Milwaukie.
The Gazette-Times' attempts to reach Malitz were unsuccessful.
The state police said they were each accused of second-degree criminal trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail. The crime is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,250.
The jail’s online inmate roster showed four of those arrested – Lyons, Koppel, Creeden and Pyle – remained lodged as of Friday morning.
According to a press release from Southern Oregon Rising Tide, Lyons is a landowner in Days Creek who would be impacted by the pipeline.
Lyons said Thursday that her family has lived and worked on their Douglas County ranch for nearly 30 years and has been fighting the pipeline for the past 15.
“I am here today because we have tried every possible way to be heard and want somehow to gain the governor’s attention to how wrong this is, and the negative ways in which it will permanently scar us and our land,” Lyons said.