PERS reforms face delay, tight timelines

SALEM — Public workers who expected to in July to make up for cuts to retirement benefit will have to wait until September.

The agency that pays out billions in retirement benefits to Oregon public workers is delaying a new program designed to allow employees to try recent benefit cuts by the Legislature.

Oregon’s costly pension system, which is facing about $27 billion in debt. Legislative budget analysts expected the changes to save public employers $1.2 to $1.8 billion in pension costs every two years, starting in 2021.

The Oregon Public Employee Retirement System, known as PERS, is a hybrid. There’s a basic pension and a 401(k)-style savings account on top.

One re-routed a slice of employees’ salary that previously went to the savings account to help pay for the pension instead.

Employees will contribute the same amount of money to their retirement, but a greater portion will go to fund pensions. As a result, employees say they will end up with less money when they retire.

The new law where employees could choose to send some money to make up for the decrease.