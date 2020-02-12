Oregon Legislature week 2: What’s still moving, what’s been spiked

SALEM —The first major deadline of this year’s legislative session hit the Capitol on Friday, Feb. 7.

Legislation that hadn’t been scheduled by that day for a committee vote were headed for the political dustbin.

These proposals may not have made headlines, but they could have affected Oregonians nonetheless. Sometimes lawmakers introduce legislation that is unlikely to pass just to get the matter attention or to win the startup of a policy workgroup with the aim of it passing in a future session.

Although the first deadline means most bills won’t advance, there is a chance for them to be revived. The deadlines don’t apply to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, as well as other committees that deal with rules or finance. So bills sent to those committees might have more time.

For the moment, here’s a sampling of what seems dead and what’s still moving forward:

Senate Bill 1538

The issue: It’s illegal to carry a firearm into a public building. But a court case made an exception for people who have a concealed carry license.