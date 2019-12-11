Oregon lawmakers share ideas for 2020 short session

Over in the Senate — which earlier this year saw existential tumult when Republicans decided to leave town to avoid taking votes — two proposals are turning inward, aiming to change how the legislature functions.

Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, wants to do away with the “short session” altogether. It’s a proposal that would require approval from voters.

The short sessions were initiated via ballot measure in 2010 to deal with budget issues that arise between the Legislature’s longer sessions, which take place in odd-numbered years. That measure also limited the length of each session.

Thatcher said lawmakers have drifted away from that initial intention, and that as a result, Oregonians get what she described as hasty policymaking every other year.

It’s hard for legislators to keep up during the 35-day session and more so for the public, Thatcher said.

“Which makes it a very non-transparent process because there's just so much happening in such a short window of time, and very quickly,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher is not optimistic that her proposal will pass, or even get a committee hearing. But she’s ardent enough that she’s willing to use her one bill this session to push the idea.