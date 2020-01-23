Oregon GOP, Democrats at odds over intent of legislative short session

But in her next breath, Burdick said the session is also time to address issues of an “urgent nature,” such as reducing the state’s emissions. A similar proposal stalled last session after Senate Republicans fled the state.

During the 2016 short session, for example, lawmakers raised the minimum wage, intended to stave off a potential ballot measure that Burdick said wouldn’t have been as carefully crafted.

“I think you're always going to have that tension, you know, what is an emergency?” she said. “What is urgent?”

With a plan to enforce emissions restrictions on greenhouse gases expected to dominate the session, Republican lawmakers have complained that the public won’t have time to give input as the legislation is shepherded through the House and Senate with a tight 35-day deadline.

Democrats counter that time is running out to tackle climate change and that ballot measures on the horizon, pushed by environmental groups, mean lawmakers should use the session to craft a more careful plan.

Some lawmakers say the short session isn’t used as intended. Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, has proposed doing away with it altogether.