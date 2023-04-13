Albany residents can soon expect to pay more for water, sewer and storm water bills.

The City Council on Wednesday, April 12 approved the following increases:

Sewer: 3% increase, effective July 1

Water: 4% increase, effective Jan. 1

Stormwater: 17% increase, effective March

Every year, city staff look at whether an increase in utilities is needed to sustain debt repayments, capital projects and keep up with inflation. Last year, the council raised rates, with the most recent adjustment taking place Jan. 1.

Albany ranks sixth in the state for highest average monthly utility bill in 2022-23. The city trails Portland, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Sweet Home and Lebanon.

What customers will pay

Based on state metrics for single family homes which use 800 cubic feet of water, Director of Public Works Chris Bailey said a 3% increase in sewer translates to an added $1.98 per month. A 4% increase in water is an extra $2.30, and the 17% increase means a $2.37 bump for stormwater.

“I’ll caution as I always do that 17% is a large percentage increase, but because stormwater rates are so low, it does not work out to be as much as a dollar increase,” Bailey said.

Altogether, the three increases would average $6.65 more each month, according to Bailey.

Although the projections use 800 cubic feet of water and sewer use, the average Albany customer uses less, at about 600 cubic feet, she added.

Where the money goes

The hikes in utility bills are intended to help keep up with inflation, debt repayments and ongoing big-ticket projects.

“Inflation has been very high the past couple years, and these proposed increases are lower than the inflation rate,” Bailey said.

Debt repayments include the construction of the Albany Millersburg water treatment plant which costs the city $1.92 million annually and will be paid off in 2034.

Additionally, the money is used for repairs and maintenance.

“Over 29 miles of sewer and 15 miles of storm water pipe are expected to fail in the next 10 years, and replacing these pipes is one of the (important uses) of these capital funds, ” Bailey said.

If rates are not adjusted, capital projects to replace failing infrastructure could go on the back burner, Bailey said.

Discussion

During the public hearing, East Albany resident Jeff Hanson expressed concern over Albany having the sixth highest average monthly utility bill.

Bailey responded that while she couldn’t speak to how other jurisdictions set their rates, financial plans may differ because other cities may have their own watershed and other means of treatment for their water. Each city has a different system, she said.

"We don't have a Cadillac-level water system," Bailey said, adding Albany is still replacing 90-100 year old pipes.

"Our rates support the level of service council has asked us to provide," she said.

Councilor Matilda Novak expressed concern over water testing and sampling regulations that were costly.

Bailey said that those regulations, set by the federal government, were not by themselves driving the costs up for utilities.

Councilor Ramycia McGhee said she would like to see more efforts to gather funding outside the community for the future. McGhee also wanted the changes to be communicated to the public.

“This may be big for some, and folks need to prepare,” she said.

Bailey responded that she would look into putting notices in upcoming water bills as well as reaching out on social media.

In the end, the council approved the increases in water, sewer and stormwater utilities, 5-1, with Novak opposed.

