Nov. 5 : Election Day. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. (postmarks do not count)

MEASURE 2-124

What it does: Establishes a 911 emergency dispatch service district for most of Benton County.

Rate: The measure authorizes a rate of 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but officials plan to start the district at 45 cents, with the higher rate available if growth demands it.

Impact: At 45 cents per $1,000 the owner of a $350,000 home would pay an additional $157.56 per year in property taxes. At the full rate of 65 cents, the annual tab would be $227.52 for the same $350,000 home. The measure would raise $3.7 million per year.

Outcome: If passed the measure would allow the current dispatch center in the law enforcement building, which has a budget that pays for 17 employees, to pay for 24 dispatchers, four supervisors and establish a reserve fund for equipment and facilities upgrades.