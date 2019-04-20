Hare are updates on stories we have been following:
Corvallis Police Department
The story: Lt. Cord Wood served on the Corvallis Police Department for nearly 21 years. Wood often served as the department’s public information officer, while also playing a key role in the Brooke Wilberger missing persons/murder case and the ICE Breaker drug investigation. Wood also was involved in critical incident training, which seeks to improve the department’s ability to deal with calls for service that involve mental health issues.
The latest: Wood has left the CPD for a position as station commander in Coos Bay for the Oregon State Police. His final day with the Corvallis force was March 29. "Lt. Wood was highly successful and an important member of the organization," said Chief Jonathan Sassaman.
Planning Commission
The story: The Corvallis Planning Commission wrestled its way through a lengthy agenda Wednesday night in a meeting that lasted more than four hours. Early in the meeting commissioners held a public hearing on a zone change from low density to high density for 6-plus acres of land on Southwest Country Club Drive. No deliberations were held because of requests to hold the record open.
The latest: Later in the meeting commissioners unanimously approved an application for a yoga facility on Northeast Second Street and recommended on a 3-2 vote that the City Council deny a proposal from city staff to rezone 3-plus acres for high-density residential (RS-20) at the intersection of Walnut Boulevard and Circle Boulevard. The city has been working to increase its stock of RS-20 land to meet state requirements. Voting to deny were Susan Morré, Tom Jensen and Christopher Ouellette. Carl Price and TJ Lamkin recommended approval of the plan.
Urban renewal
The story: On March 12, City of Corvallis voters overwhelmingly passed Measure 2-121, the urban renewal district measure for South Corvallis, with 85 percent backing. The district consists of approximately 425 acres of land bounded roughly by the railroad tracks on the west, the Marys River on the north, the city limits on the south and a jagged pattern east of Highway 99W.
The latest: City Manager Mark Shepard said city staff is working on an outline for next steps and the schedule of work on the district, which is scheduled for a 30-year lifetime. He added that a report will be brought to the City Council at a meeting to be determined. The council will act as the urban renewal agency for the project.