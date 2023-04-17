Getting in and out of Albany on Highway 20 can mean sitting through some traffic, but a new study aims to find solutions to what is frustrating drivers.

The two bridges over the Willamette River in downtown Albany create congestion as drivers come and go. This is hardly new — in fact, the city’s engineers have had their eyes fixed on the traffic for more than a decade.

But as the city and the population grows, the additional vehicular traffic demands some adjustments to keep pace, said city engineering manager Robert Emmons.

”If we ignore this and hope it gets better, it won’t. It will get worse,” Emmons said.

Last week, the City Council approved a $249,913 expenditure to commission a study of the Highway 20 corridor, specifically from Ninth Avenue through downtown to North Albany Road, encompassing both bridges.

At some point, the future goal is to add a third bridge, Emmons said, but that’s most likely years in the future.

The construction of an additional bridge would be a long process because it would be positioned outside city limits, meaning Millersburg, the county and the Oregon Department of Transportation would have a say, Emmons said.

The latest discussion on where that bridge could go is possibly north of town in the county, he said. But nothing is set in stone.

While that’s a big-ticket project, this study is for “making the most out of the two bridges” until then, he said.

Commuting hours, both in the morning and afternoon, tend to be the busiest times on the bridges, he said.

The study will use computer modeling to estimate traffic and population trends to generate where the greatest needs will be and how to best mitigate congestion. The whole process will take until about the end of the year to finish, Emmons said.

The data will help inform an update to the city’s larger planning document for streets — the Transportation Systems Plan — planned for 2024, Emmons said.

The end of the study is just the beginning, Emmons said. It may take a couple years for projects to come out of it. Like most things with transportation planning, it’s looking with an eye to the future.

Solutions could take the form of additional turn lanes or longer green lights to help move the flow of traffic.

One of the goals is to achieve safer pedestrian and bicycle access on the bridges, Emmons said.

While change won't be immediate, Emmons said it’s important to start the work now to lay the groundwork.

“Burying our heads in the sand isn’t going to help ease frustrations,” he said.

Related stories: