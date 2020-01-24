New HOPE board to hold second meeting

The Housing Opportunities, Planning and Equity Advisory Board meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.

This is the second meeting of the new HOPE group, which replaced the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC).

The board is scheduled to elect co-chairs, hear a presentation on work done to date and vote on priorities to recommend to Benton County and the city of Corvallis.

In other public meetings:

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss 2020 grant proposals.

• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board will hear workgroup reports and review initiative applications.

• The Philomath City Council meets in a 6 p.m. work session at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and is scheduled to complete its review of its strategic plan and also review the urban growth management agreement.

Tuesday

• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.