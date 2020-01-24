New HOPE board to hold second meeting

The Housing Opportunities, Planning and Equity Advisory Board meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
This is the second meeting of the new HOPE group, which replaced the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC).
The board is scheduled to elect co-chairs, hear a presentation on work done to date and vote on priorities to recommend to Benton County and the city of Corvallis.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss 2020 grant proposals.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board will hear workgroup reports and review initiative applications.
• The Philomath City Council meets in a 6 p.m. work session at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and is scheduled to complete its review of its strategic plan and also review the urban growth management agreement.
Tuesday
• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE., with strategic planning on the agenda.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall and will discuss its bike-friendly city designation and the Parks and Recreation Department master plan.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. Commissioners will hear a presentation from Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively (CHANCE) and a staff report on Community Development Block Grant funding.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• Democratic state Rep. Dan Rayfield of House District 16 will hold a town hall at 7 p.m. at the Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The event, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis, will include a summary of the 2019 session, a first look at the 2020 session and a question and answer period.
Thursday
• The League of Women Voters is hosting its second “Know Your City” event on public safety at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. On hand will be Capt. Nick Hurley, Capt. Jason Harvey and Lt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department.
Feb. 1
• Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the library.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.