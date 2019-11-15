The Corvallis City Council returns to nine members Monday night when Paul Shaffer is sworn in by Municipal Judge Chris Dunfield.
The swearing-in ceremony will be the first order of business for the 6 p.m. meeting at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Shaffer a retired technical and policy analyst was elected to the vacant Ward 7 seat on Nov. 5.
Third-term Councilor Bill Glassmire resigned his northwest Corvallis seat in August because of health reasons.
The council meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. work session at which councilors will continue their review of the city’s advisory boards and commissions. The work session is public but community comments will not be taken. Community comments will be taken during the regular meeting.
In other local government meetings in the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss a small-business grant.
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will hear a presentation on a public safety street fee.
• The city of Albany is hosting a 6 p.m. housing meeting in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. The meeting, which will discuss the issue of rent-burdened residents in the community, is required by state law because 26 percent of Albany residents pay more than 50 percent of their income for rent.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will discuss the 2040 comprehensive plan advisory group.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss priorities, actions and direction for the year ahead.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Ave.. SE. and will work on strategic planning.
You have free articles remaining.
• The Corvallis Mixed Use Departmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson will hold a community conversation with the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ciddici’s Pizza Southside location, 859 Belmont Ave. SW.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall and will discuss police enforcement and the parks master plan.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison room. Board members are scheduled to review applications and rank projects seeking to use funds from the city’s construction excise tax.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center. Board members are scheduled to hear a report from NAACP President Angel Harris and discuss events for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Please note that this is a day of the week change from the board’s usual Thursday meeting day.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a request from the McDonald’s on Northwest Ninth Street to add a second drive-through lane and relocate the existing trash corral and dry storage space. The proposal, if approved, would eliminate eight parking spaces. Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss accessory dwelling unit text amendments in a work session format (no votes will be taken).
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors are scheduled to act on a waste permit for the First Christian Church and approve a contract increase for Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility compost improvements.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Charter Review Ad Hoc Committee meets at 10 a.m. at the Madison room. The panel, which consists of Councilors Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), will continue its work on possible charter review amendments to bring to the full council in January.
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room and will continue to discuss the update of the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP).