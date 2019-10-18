The city of Corvallis is scheduled to make a decision on the fate of the Van Buren Bridge at its 6 p.m. meeting Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
A public hearing, which will include testimony, will take place early in the meeting after presentations. A resolution on the bridge will take place later in the meeting.
The regular community comments period for those wishing to speak on issues other than the bridge will take place after the public hearing.
The city staff report notes three possible options for the bridge, which the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to replace using $69 million in state funding.
The city can:
• Take ownership of the bridge in place.
• Take ownership and move it to a new location.
• Work with ODOT on preserving pieces of the old bridge.
A resolution in the council packet from Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers advocates that the city not take ownership and request that ODOT pay to “recognize” the bridge, which could include incorporating existing bridge elements in the new bridge or placing pieces of the old bridge in a museum.
The old one-lane bridge, built in 1913, is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. It would cost as estimated $7 million to $10 million to move the bridge. Keeping it in place would have led to maintenance and upkeep costs plus at least $3 million to raise the bridge to meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations.
The new bridge will have two lanes plus modern bicycle and pedestrian amenities. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2022. Although the new bridge will have twice as many lanes as its predecessor, the project is expected to improve, but will not completely alleviate, the downtown traffic issues that exist during commute hours.
Those wishing to attend the meeting should note that the capacity of the meeting room will be enforced by the Corvallis Fire Department. When the room hits its capacity of about 75 people, a nearby conference room with a video monitor will be opened. When the conference room reaches its capacity, other people will have to wait in the lobby for someone to leave.
The meeting will be preceded by a 5 p.m. executive session at which councilors will evaluate the performance of City Manager Mark Shepard. Members of the public generally are not allowed to attend executive sessions.
In other public meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis is the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. On the agenda are a discussion of improvements to Goldfish Farm Road and a presentation from Greater Albany Public Schools on strategic planning.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave, Albany. Commissioners have scheduled a 10 a.m. public hearing to address a remand from the state Land Use Board of Appeals on a conditional use permit that was granted to Johannes Farr to place a manufactured home on 40 acres in Scio.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force has set an open house for 3 p.m. at the Albany main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission and the Linn-Benton Hispanic Advisory Committee meet jointly at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force has set an open house for 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall. Board members will elect a new chair and discuss green bike lane markings.
• The Brownsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 255 N Main St. On the agenda are a resolution on downtown sewers and a discussion of the city’s franchise agreement with Pacific Power.
Wednesday
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Board members will hear work group reports and look at findings from a study of Hillsboro.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors are scheduled to accept right of way that will allow for the Crocker Lane/Gibson Hill traffic signal and hear a staff report on the public safety levy renewal.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. at the Madison room. Councilors will hear a report on the water master plan update, continue their discussion of the process of updating the strategic operational plan and interview Planning Commission candidates.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station.