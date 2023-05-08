The city of Millersburg is not yet ready to give up on its dreams of ushering in a toilet paper company that wanted to set up shop on its perimeter, on land currently in use as a hazelnut orchard.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted on March 14 to deny the city’s request for a land swap of 167 acres of “swamp land” inside city boundaries for 163 acres of high-quality farmland in the city's urban growth boundary just outside city limits. The move would have redrawn the city's map.

Had the land swap gone through, Millersburg had hoped to build it out as an industrial center. One European tissue paper company in particular, Sofidel, was eyeing Millersburg because of the city’s new inland cargo-transfer station.

Although company officials pitched itself as job creator — potentially creating hundreds of new jobs in Millersburg — city and county residents relayed “overwhelming” opposition at the prospect of the paper plant, Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said.

While that opposition played a role in forming the commissioners’ decision, the application was ultimately denied because Sprenger and Chair Roger Nyquist believed it fell short of one requirement in the decision criteria: that the quality and quantity of water around the property not have a significant adverse effect on land use.

The 167 acres currently within city boundaries were last used a former paper mill, until 2009, as rapid infiltration ponds. At the March 14 meeting, Nyquist said he had concerns that the county could not assure adjacent property owners likely contamination could be contained

Commissioner Will Tucker did not agree with Nyquist and Sprenger, and said he had planned on approving the city’s application.

While some residents thought the March 14 decision was the end of the matter, Millersburg Mayor Scott Cowan was not done advocating for the swap.

On March 31, he penned a letter to the commissioners asking for a joint meeting between the city and the county, so the city could “address the commissioners’ concerns” through possible zoning designations and other compromises.

“This motion greatly disappointed me and many people of the city of Millersburg,” Cowan wrote. “This case has been framed as a choice between opposing interests; however, there is a path to compromise that addresses the voiced concerns.”

A Linn County ordinance may allow such a meeting to take place. It says, “if the board issues a decision in opposition to the city council determination, a joint meeting of the city council and board may be held to attempt to work out differences in position.”

Nyquist, however, said that while he would be happy to meet with city officials, the commissioners are not interested in setting aside the decision they made.

“We’re not going to reopen and revisit the decision we made,” Nyquist said. “We respect their efforts to add jobs to the region. But it’s just not that.”