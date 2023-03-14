Prime farmland will remain prime farmland in Millersburg, as the Linn County leaders denied the city’s request to swap out land inside city boundaries with a hazelnut farm outside it following a 2-1 vote Tuesday morning, March 14.

Chair Roger Nyquist and Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger denied the application, while Commissioner Will Tucker said he had planned to approve it.

The city was seeking to swap 167 acres of what some call “swamp land” along the Willamette River inside city boundaries for 163 acres of high-quality farmland outside city limits with hopes of building it out as an industrial center.

A European tissue paper company called Sofidel was eyeing building a plant on the farm property, which inside Millersburg's urban growth boundaries, or where the city is expected to grow in the next 20 years. Company officials said they stood ready to create hundreds of news jobs and chose Millersburg because its inland cargo-transfer station.

Nyquist and Sprenger denied the application because they felt that it fell short of one requirement in the decision criteria: that the quality and quantity of water around the property not have a significant adverse effect on land use.

“I can’t give anybody the assurance of that, and that’s why I’m making a motion to deny it,” Nyquist said.

The property the city hoped to eject was used for decades as a site to capture treated water from the former International Paper Mill. Nearby farmers claim that the land is filled with ravines and flooded for most of the year.

To meet the criteria, the presence of any development limitation, including geologic hazards, flood hazards or water quality/quantity cannot negatively impact land use. Nyquist and Sprenger shared concerns around what is in the ground, and where the water will go.

“It came down to once we make this decision, that farmland is gone,” Sprenger said, “and that is a forever thing.”

The commissioners also took into consideration the many comments submitted by Millersburg and Linn County residents. The opposition to the swap was “overwhelming,” Sprenger said.

The county’s Planning Commission conducted a public hearing to review the application Jan. 10, during which it unanimously voted against the plan and recommended commissioners also deny the plan map and zoning map amendment applications.

“I believe this is the first time I have seen a unanimous opposition, and so that causes me to pause and go back and look at certain things again,” Sprenger said. “I, too, am very concerned about what we don’t know on that property.”

Upon hearing the vote, the some 150 community members who packed the Linn County Fair & Expo Center for Tuesday’s public hearing, gave a great cheer.

Wayne and Joann Chambers were two of them.

“We’re elated,” Joann Chambers said. “We’re farmers, and once the farmland is gone, it’s gone.”

Wayne Chambers said his family has been farming in the area for six generations, well over 100 years.

“It’s the right decision,” he said. “It just didn’t make sense.”

