Miles, precious minutes from ER, construction starts on Sweet Home urgent care

In Sweet Home, a trip to the doctor often means driving to neighboring Lebanon to receive care, 20 minutes away. The ambulance is called for the simplest of medical needs because some residents do not have car access, health officials say.

But the construction of an urgent care facility may be changing all that.

Mounds of dirt, staked ground and golden shovels marked the site of what is soon to be a Samaritan urgent care facility, next to Wiley Creek Senior Living. Around 80 people gathered Monday, Aug. 29, under white tents to celebrate the construction of the facility.

The 17,500-square-foot space is set to have a helipad, drive-thru pharmacy and rooms for telehealth communication, said Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. The construction falls into a larger plan Samaritan Health Services has to expand critical care in East Linn County.

The needs of the community have been straining the Sweet Home Fire District, according to Milton Moran Jr., chairperson of the board at Samaritan Health Services. The ambulance is called for primary and urgent care. Because residents live far from the Lebanon hospital, he said the fire district gets tasked with emergencies and simple matters.

“It’s not sustainable,” Moran said.

“No one should be forced to drive long distances, change their work schedule or rush to get childcare to get basic care," said Vanessa Cornwall, who read a statement on behalf of retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.

It boils down to a larger trend. Rural communities throughout the United States have less access to health care.

Rural communities represent nearly two-thirds of primary care health professional shortage, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released in 2019. Because only 14% of Americans live in rural communities, they are over-represented in this shortage.

Distance may be a key factor: Rural residents live farther away from hospitals, according to 2018 survey results from Pew Research Center.

“I understand how important a facility like this is to a rural community,” said Doug Boysen, who grew up in rural Iowa before becoming CEO of Samaritan Health Services.

Sweet Home’s population is rising, and is expected to reach 10,000 people in the near future. With that growing residency comes a growing need for resources.

“Space has been our biggest limiting factor to accommodating our ever-growing population,” said Dr. Juliette Asuncion, medical director of Sweet Home Family Medicine.

Currently, there isn’t enough room in the existing hospitals to add clinicians, she added. An additional urgent care facility will accommodate more health care providers.

In addition, local pharmacies have seen longer wait times, Asuncion said. She said the closing of Bi-mart has made it so patients have only two places in town to pick up their medications. She is also hoping the urgent care facility fills a need for accessibility.

The center will include the addition of a telemedicine room for those who may not have internet access, larger door frames for better wheelchair access and exam tables that rise from the floor, Asuncion said.

If all goes according to plan, the project is expected to be completed by August or September of next year, said Cahill.

Twelve-year-old Madalyn Coleman said she feels safer knowing an urgent care will be in Sweet Home. In fact, she proposed the idea in her entry to the “If I Were a Mayor contest” that won first place in the state.

Coleman, who was 10 at the time, spent a lot of time riding her bicycle along the sidewalk that parallels Highway 20. On her pink bike she witnessed multiple devastating car accidents and realized Sweet Home was far from emergency medicine.

“We really need somewhere closer than Lebanon for emergencies,” Coleman said.

The community hopes the addition of the urgent care will relieve some of the strain on the Sweet Home Fire District and get people closer, faster medical attention.

“Having urgent care will make Sweet Home a better place to live,” Moran said.

