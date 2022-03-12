Merkley announces town halls for Benton, Linn counties

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Friday announced his remaining town hall meetings for 2022, which take place online throughout March and early April.

Town halls for Benton and Linn counties are set for Monday, April 11.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks. The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages.

“I look forward to these discussions — whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall each year for each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Additional details, including Zoom information, will be announced before the date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0