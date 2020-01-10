Meetings set on Van Buren Bridge project

Two public meetings will be held in the coming days to brief the public on plans to replace the Van Buren Bridge.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has $69 million to spend on designing and building a new bridge. The current bridge has been deemed functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe by ODOT engineers.
The first session is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 Monroe Ave. ODOT representatives will be on hand with information on the project at a table in the lobby.
A larger event is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s main meeting room. Additional technical staff will be on hand for this session.
ODOT officials will be collecting public comments from both sessions.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council and Albany Planning Commission meet in a joint session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, to discuss new nonresidential and commercial code concepts developed by a city task force.
• The Philomath City Council meets in a 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., to complete its review of the strategic plan.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, the Benton County Historic Resources Commission and Preservation WORKS will meet at 6 p.m. at the Depot Suites room, 700 SW Washington Ave., to talk about historic preservation month activities.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. New Councilor Matt Lehman will take the oath of office. Also on the agenda are appointments to the Planning Commission and the Budget Committee as well as ordinances on zoning and annexations.
Tuesday
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. No public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners will review their annual report and discuss application revisions.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 208 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners are scheduled to receive reports on planning, finances and general services.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way. Board members will hear a report from state economist Pat O'Connor.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will discuss the St. Francis development. Afterward, the Albany Revitalization Agency will discuss a purchase agreement for the St. Francis development.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis Community Relations Advisory Group meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station.
