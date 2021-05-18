Measure 2-130: Benton County levy renewal scores big win

When asked about the county’s success with levies and its challenges with jail bonds, Commissioner Xan Augerot pointed to the need for doing effective community outreach.

“We have to explain to people what we want to do and why,” she said, noting that “the school district did that very well” when it was promoting its facilities bond.

The new county proposal, which still is being refined, likely would cost in the $90 million to $100 million range, according to Nick Kurth, the project coordinator for the county's justice system plan.

The mix of possible facilities in the 2022 bond includes a new 120-bed jail (the current version has 40), a crisis response center, a new courthouse and restoration of the old one, offices for the district attorney and a new law enforcement building to house the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the 911 emergency dispatch center. It is extremely unlikely that all of the above facilities will make it to the ballot.

Kurth is looking at three sites, one in west Corvallis, one in South Corvallis and one downtown. The project team has added the westside site and eliminated a northside site near HP Inc. since the plan was introduced to the Corvallis City Council in February.