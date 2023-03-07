Linn County residents will have to wait one more week before learning the fate of the Millersburg land swap, which would allow a European tissue paper company to open a local wholesale and production facility.

The city is seeking to swap 167 acres, what some call "swamp land," along the Willamette River inside city boundaries for 163 acres of high-quality farmland outside city limits with hopes of building it out as an industrial center.

The fate of the swap and annexation is in the hands of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, which met Tuesday, March 7 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center for a public hearing on the issue and an expected decision.

Instead, the board delayed one more week. Tuesday's meeting itself had been continued from a Jan. 24 hearing, in which commissioners decided to receive public comments through Feb. 7.

The 167 acres currently within city boundaries is zoned industrial and was last used by the former paper mill, until 2009, as rapid infiltration ponds. Since then, no one has expressed an interest in building on the property, Millersburg Community Development Director Matt Straite said.

"The former rapid infiltration ponds lands are unlikely to be independently developed with industrial uses given the development constraints imposed by floodplain and floodway restrictions," Straite said by email.

Many Millersburg and Linn County residents alike have taken issue with the swap, maintaining that the desired property — currently a hazelnut orchard on Conser Road — ought to remain prime farmland and not house an operation that could negatively impact the surrounding agricultural community.

On Feb. 16, Sofidel CEO Luigi Lazzareschi appeared at a packed house at the Expo Center to give a presentation about his company and plans for expansion into Millersburg. The sustainability-focused Italian company makes paper for hygienic and domestic use, including tissues, toilet paper, napkins and paper towels.

Because the Sofidel meeting was scheduled after the Feb. 7 deadline for public comment, the commissioners decided Tuesday it would be fair to extend public comments again, this time for a few days.

While more than 100 Linn County residents attended the presentation, Commissioner Roger Nyquist said it did not provide an environment in which people could voice their concerns appropriately.

So now, Linn County residents have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 to provide additional written comments to the board regarding Sofidel’s impact on their community. The board will then give Millersburg officials three days to read and respond to the comments, with a deadline of noon Monday, March 13.

The board will reconvene 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in expectation of a final decision.

