Linn County leaders oppose state plan to protect endangered species habitat

Linn County leaders have signed off on a letter to the Oregon Board of Forestry, asking the department to stop the proposed Habitat Conservation Plan designed to protect endangered species.

County commissioners fear the proposed plan would affect how many acres of land are treated for wildfire mitigation.

The state aims to protect the habitats of 17 endangered species — including the Northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet and coho — by providing a more “holistic and cost-effective way” to comply with the Endangered Species Act while managing state forests.

If approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the plan would be set for 70 years. It is currently set to begin September 2023.

The commissioners fear the plan, as proposed, would directly conflict with Governor Kate Brown’s 2019 “Governor's Council Wildfire Response,” which proposes treating at least 300,000 acres annually.

“The proposed HCP does not treat more acres; it does the opposite by increasing acres not treated,” the letter says, which was addressed to Jim Kelly, chair of the Board of Forestry, and State Forester Cal Mukumoto. “Yet, treatment of forestlands was ranked ‘highest’ priority in the governor’s plan.”

State officials don't see it this way. Jason Cox, public affairs director for Oregon Department of Forestry, said the conservation plan would not prohibit management activities within the proposed habitat conservation areas, but it would set the pace and scale of the activities.

“In many cases, active management, like thinning, will take place to develop and improve habitat for species covered under the plan,” Cox said. “This has an added benefit of producing forests that are more resilient to fire.”

He added that, anecdotally, portions of the Santiam State Forest actively managed through thinning did not burn as severely during the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Still, the Linn County commissioners have their concerns about the social and economic impacts from reduced revenue, loss of jobs and loss of capacity as a direct result of the plan. Their letter ends with a single empathic line that sums up their stance: “We do not support it!”

“We really value the input and relationships with county commissioners and understand the pressures that commissioners are under when it comes to budgets and having to make decisions for the community,” Cox said. “That's one reason why we think getting this certainty to continue providing benefits over the long term is so important.”