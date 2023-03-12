One of the nation’s largest chicken processors, Foster Farms, plans to build three mega chicken factories in Linn and Marion counties, but area residents — and now schoolchildren — are fighting back.

The factory farms would house, at minimum, 350,000 chickens before slaughter, and millions of chickens per year.

Farming communities around Scio, Stayton, Jefferson and Aumsville are urging legislators to hit an eight-year pause button on these operations until studies can be conducted and adequate protections for neighbors put in place.

“We don’t agree on everything, but we largely agree that this is not OK,” said Kendra Kimbirauskas, a community leader with Farmers Against Foster Farms. “Let’s just hit pause, cool our heads and be able to come together like adults and come up with solutions.”

Senate Bill 85

An Oregon Senate bill proposes just that. The Senate Committee on Natural Resources heard on Monday, March 6 comments about SB 85, which would place a moratorium on new and expanded mega chicken factories until June 30, 2031.

The bill would only apply to what's called "Tier 2 Confined Animal Feeding Operations." For dairy, this means farms with at least 2,500 milking cows. For poultry, this means farms with at least 350,000 chickens.

In total, there are 18 farms across the state that would be affected by the bill’s passing.

“This is not about our neighbors, who are our friends and families,” Kimbirauskas said. “This is about these corporations coming in and taking advantage of our weak laws to mine our resources and ruin our community.”

She’s talking about laws like the stock watering exemption, which excuses agricultural operations from water rights permits without restriction under Oregon law.

Factory farms of this size also do not fall under local jurisdiction, so county commissioners are unable to set conditions around time, place and manner, air quality and that could limit contaminants getting into the neighboring airshed.

Oregon’s Right-to-Farm Law protects growers from court decisions based on customary noises, smells, dust or other nuisances. Adopted in 1993 and updated in 1995 and 2001, these laws were meant to protect small and mid-sized farms.

Alice Morrison co-directs Friends of Family Farmers, an organization which represents 1,600 farms across the state that distribute locally. She said the harmful impacts of pollutants in the air is something that needs to be addressed.

“Our members really appreciate the right-to-farm laws here in Oregon, but those laws were drafted when CAFOs of this size were not possible and not thought of,” Morrison said. “It’s a different animal, and we don’t think the laws should apply in a blanket way.”

The Lourdes School

A small four-room schoolhouse sits in a large field in the unincorporated community of Jordan between Scio and Lyons. Along with their teachers, 49 students from Lourdes School are fighting to stop the mega chicken factory that would operate within a half-mile of their campus.

If built, the Scio factory would be the largest chicken factory in the state, housing 750,000 chickens at a time before slaughter, and 4.5 million chickens per year.

The schoolchildren appeared before the Linn County Board of Commissioners in September, urging them to save their school and stop the factory from being built. But without a change in state legislation, the commissioners said their hands were tied.

The two main concerns in the Scio community are air pollution and wastewater management. Air pollution from chicken barns contains ammonia, which is particularly harmful for young children and older adults.

Ammonia can also be a vector for water pollution when that air condenses into local waterways, an issue Morrison said is not being taken into account.

Possible solutions include requiring the facilities to keep an accounting of their air emissions and develop a management plan if they rise to the level of violating the Clean Air Act, the same way they must for storm water discharge and liquid waste systems.

“We have to pay close attention when a system is making it impossible for farmers and rural communities to thrive,” Morrison said. “It’s a systems-level problem that requires systems-level solutions.”

Linda Duman, a schoolteacher at Lourdes, is concerned about the noxious smell that would make running a school difficult.

“Who’s going to turn the north wind off?” she said. “This shouldn’t be within half a mile of a school.”

Duman said it will take 130 trucks to transport the chickens to and from the farm, and as many trucks to bring in feed for the chickens. She’s worried about how the truck traffic, air pollution and water management issues will negatively impact the community center by the school, which also doubles as a venue for weddings, funerals and family reunions.

“It’s the only gathering place,” Duman said.

Support and opposition

Oregon Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Democrat from Portland, spoke in support of SB 85 during Monday’s hearing.

He predicted these new large operations will have “inevitable impacts” on farming communities that have been around for decades.

“We as legislators need to really look at these statues and find a balance between economic opportunity, the livelihoods of existing neighbors and the quality of life of those neighbors,” Dembrow said.

He talked about the stock water exemption, which is designed to allow farmers to water their animals as needed. But drilling a well and taking groundwater from a small community to water millions of chickens could leave neighbors high and dry.

Sen. Suzanne Weber, a Republican legislator from Tillamook, said SB 85 and its proposed amendments threaten to add “unnecessary regulations” to an already complex system, limiting dairy farmers’ ability to succeed and hurting the local communities that rely on them.

“Two percent of our population farms,” Weber said. “One hundred percent of our population eats.”

Hundreds of Oregonians submitted their written testimony to the committee, both for and against the bill, and a second hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 13. The committee will then debate the proposal in a work session and vote whether or not to send it to the next committee.

If passed, the bill would not shut down any existing facilities. Even Tier 2 CAFOs can still operate during the eight-year moratorium, but they can’t change anything about their permit structure until the moratorium has passed.

These types of facilities can become incredibly compacted and contaminated, Morrison said, and she is concerned about the implications of ushering in factory farms. When this type of agricultural use is encouraged in Oregon, she said, farmland is viewed as an investment.

“Once they happen, they can take decades to reverse,” Morrison said, “and in some cases, we are seeing that these are not reversible.”

