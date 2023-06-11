Linn county is taking efforts to be tough on weeds — the invasive, often toxic kind that is.

Earlier this year Linn County reinstated the noxious weed advisory committee, and now it’s expanding its membership.

On Tuesday, June 6, Linn County commissioners approved expanding the Noxious Weed Control Advisory Committee to nine members from its previous membership of seven.

The group has been inactive for decades but was reinstated in April by Linn County commissioners after hearing land owners' concerns over the invasive plant Tansy.

“Tansy can be toxic to horses,” Oregon Department of Agriculture noxious weed program manager Troy Ambercrombie said.

The yellow flowering plant can have a detrimental effect on pastures, making them unfit for livestock.

Many noxious weeds follow a “boom and bust” cycle. Right now, Tansy and Hemlock are especially prevalent, Ambercrombie said.

It’s common when a long wet spring is followed by really warm weather, he said.

According to the proposal to reinstate the committee, noxious weeds were creeping up in pastures, logged-over lands, right-of-ways and by streams and rivers.

Because Linn County is an agricultural-centric community, disturbances in the ground can often welcome invasive species, Ambercrombie said.

Some weeds can be toxic to animals, or cause skin irritations. Others can contaminate crops or block irrigation systems, he said.

But to the untrained eye, there are a lot of look-alikes between noxious weeds and other plants, he said.

Formerly known as the Linn County Weed Control Committee, the group had been inactive for several years. The last official documentation of the group is from 1997.

“I’m glad the commissioners saw the need,” said Debra Paul, District Administrator of Linn Soil and Water Conservation District.

Paul said the group is still discussing what actions to take in terms of methods for eradication and prevention and encouraged residents to reach out when they are concerned about weeds they see in their community.