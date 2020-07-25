LINN, BENTON .LOCAL GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or phone 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a public hearing on a zoning map amendment on 5.42 acres of property near Linn-Benton Community College. The applicant wishes to change the zoning from neighborhood commerciial to office professional.

Tuesday

• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee looking at restructuring advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5599729565832763151. On the agenda is a continuation of the discussion from the group’s first meeting.

• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. You can view the broadcast at Microsoft team meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 485-789-23#. On the agenda are strategic planning, the vision statement and fees