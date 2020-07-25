LINN, BENTON .LOCAL GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or phone 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a public hearing on a zoning map amendment on 5.42 acres of property near Linn-Benton Community College. The applicant wishes to change the zoning from neighborhood commerciial to office professional.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee looking at restructuring advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5599729565832763151. On the agenda is a continuation of the discussion from the group’s first meeting.
• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. You can view the broadcast at Microsoft team meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 485-789-23#. On the agenda are strategic planning, the vision statement and fees
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to Https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/bpac or phone 1-408-650-3123 and use the meeting ID 658-995-069. On the Agenda are the introduction of a new member, the status of current projects and a discussion of topics for future meetings.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/hrc or phone 1-669-224-3318 and use the access code 283-580-261. On the agenda are awards presentations and work on the group’s calendar.
Thursday
• The Albany Hearings Board meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/766287781. On the agenda is a public hearing on a conditional use application from PacifiCorp for work at a substation at the corner of 17th Avenue and Queen.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. It will be the group’s first meeting since Feb. 27. On the agenda is a discussion of the city’s new hate/bias response program. City Manager Mark Shepard will be on hand to present. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/507713096722918927.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
