{{featured_button_text}}
corvallis-albany-bike-path

From left, Rhonda Hynes, Jim Mitchell, and Lisa Scherf look at a map of proposed bike trail routes during a 2017 open house on a possible Corvallis-Albany bike path. A neighborhood meeting on the project is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albany.

 Mid-Valley Media (File, 2017)

Here is a look at public government meetings set for the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and is scheduled to discuss revenue enhancement and cost containment.

• The Philomath Planning Commission meets in a work session and will discuss principles of transportation and growth management and land use decision-making.

Tuesday

• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

• A neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposed Corvallis-Albany bike path is set for 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.

• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will discuss event debriefings, upcoming volunteer opportunities and preparation of the commission’s annual report.

Wednesday

• Canal Avenue residents are holding a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.

• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors are scheduled to hold the first reading on an ordinance on the Landmarks Advisory Commission, act on a resolution changing parking rules on Opal Court and are set to award a contract on the replacement of the Belmont Avenue area water line.

Thursday

• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall and will discuss a grant opportunity.

• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room. The board is scheduled to discuss how the city might spend the $100,000 in the 2019-20 budget designated for support of climate action work. Also, Jerry Sorte of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office will take over as the staff liaison for the board. Sorte replaces the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, which had been supplying the service on a contract with the city.

• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The board will elect a new chair and vice-chair, discuss its Adriana Madrigal Torres scholarship and work on its bias response initiative.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-758-9542. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0