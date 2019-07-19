Here is a look at public government meetings set for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and is scheduled to discuss revenue enhancement and cost containment.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets in a work session and will discuss principles of transportation and growth management and land use decision-making.
Tuesday
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
• A neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposed Corvallis-Albany bike path is set for 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will discuss event debriefings, upcoming volunteer opportunities and preparation of the commission’s annual report.
Wednesday
• Canal Avenue residents are holding a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Councilors are scheduled to hold the first reading on an ordinance on the Landmarks Advisory Commission, act on a resolution changing parking rules on Opal Court and are set to award a contract on the replacement of the Belmont Avenue area water line.
Thursday
• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall and will discuss a grant opportunity.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room. The board is scheduled to discuss how the city might spend the $100,000 in the 2019-20 budget designated for support of climate action work. Also, Jerry Sorte of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office will take over as the staff liaison for the board. Sorte replaces the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, which had been supplying the service on a contract with the city.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The board will elect a new chair and vice-chair, discuss its Adriana Madrigal Torres scholarship and work on its bias response initiative.